A suspect accused of being behind a string of taxi-related shootings in the Western Cape has abandoned his bail. Zukile Sihle Sikunana appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Another charge of house robbery was added to his charge sheet yesterday. He was arrested in August by members of the provincial Taxi Task Team Combat Unit after they traced him to a residence in Ocean View. Cops said Sikunana was linked to a triple murder in Khayelitsha in December and a murder in Masiphumelele.

The matter was rolled over to today. Santaco secretary-general Nceba Enge said the law must take its course in the case: “Obviously we want justice to prevail.” Enge also commented on a murder that took place in Khayelitsha hours after Zukile appeared in court on Tuesday. “The exact details are unclear but from what we heard, there was an armed attacker who approached the deceased [taxi] driver, who was waiting at the intersection for the owner of a vehicle after an accident between two taxis occurred.