The families of two teen meisies from Wesbank, who were allegedly drugged and one of them gang-raped by a taxi driver and his three friends, are upset as police have failed to make arrests. The mother of the 16-year-old girl claimed that despite the four men being identified to the police, they are still roaming free and have even reached out to the older girl on Facebook.

On Friday, the two girls, aged 16 and 19, told the Daily Voice that after agreeing to go drinking with the group, they were given an alcoholic concoction that caused them to become flou and vomit. The 19-year-old, who may not be named, said the attackers are known to them as she had gone drinking with them before. The girls added they were taken in a taxi to a bush near Brentwood Park where they blacked out.

The 19-year-old claimed she woke up to find the men raping her friend. “All I saw was that each of them started raping her but she was completely passed out and the driver was the last one to rape her,” she said. “I was so flou I couldn’t even shout or help her, it’s like my whole body was lam. We didn’t know what was going on with us.

A rape case was registered and police confirmed they are investigating the matter. FRUSTRATED: The families of the teens demand action. PICTURES: FRANKYSFUNKYFOTOS The mother of the 16-year-old girl explained the witness has since received Facebook messages from relatives of the alleged rapists asking to see her. “It has been more than a week and the police have not arrested them. The problem is they are now sending Facebook messages to the witness asking to see her but they use their brother and mother to send the messages,” the ma said.

“The witness is scared but she says they will not change her mind. She knows what she saw. They keep asking to see the witness and telling her she must tell them what happened. “We just don’t understand why the police have not arrested them because they took screenshots of all the men’s faces and said they were going to arrest them. In the meantime my daughter and the witness are living in fear.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the investigation is ongoing.