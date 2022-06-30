Cops are looking for brazen gunmen who shot and killed a taxi owner in cold blood in Kraaifontein. Edward Goqa was pulling into his yard at home when he was attacked by unknown thugs on Monday.

A source close to the investigation revealed to the Daily Voice that when the victim was shot, he lost control of his vehicle. “As he was parking his VW Golf GTi, he was shot seven times. When they shot at him, he lost control and bumped his car in his own house. “He was only trying to get away from his attackers and ended up smashing into his front door.

“When cops arrived at the house, they found that there was no sign of life. He died right there in his car.” The source added that the victim owned a fleet of taxis and two buses. When the Daily Voice arrived at the house in Henzekile Street, Edward’s family members were still in shock and his wife said she was not ready to speak to the media.

There were builders at the house who were fitting a new door and repairing the cracked wall. South African National Taxi Council spokesman Makhosandile Tumana said they were informed of the incident by last night and therefore could not comment. Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says that no one has been arrested for the killing.

“Kraaifontein police responded to a complaint on Tuesday at around 6.30pm,” he says. “Upon arrival at the scene in Henzikile Street , Bloekombos, they found the body of an unknown male in a VW GTi who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” he explains. “The 42-year-old male was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.