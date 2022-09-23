A taxi driver has been gunned down by unknown skelms in a suspected extortion attempt. Father-of four Selwyn Camphor, 41, was in Mallet Street, Uitsig on Thursday morning when he was attacked with his gaatjie who is currently in hospital.

A source in the taxi industry says local gangsters have been terrorising drivers for a long time. “We have lost four taxi drivers to date, and no one seems to care about this extortion,” the source says. “Our drivers have expressed that they are scared to pick up passengers in the area.

“Now the commuters will suffer because they will now catch taxis on 35th Avenue. We need police visibility in Uitsig.” KILLED: Taxi driver and father Selwyn Camphor was shot. Picture: Leon Knipe Selwyn’s girlfriend Theresa Smith, 39, says: “I was at work when I heard that he had been shot. I came to the scene and found his body in the front seat, his head was by the passenger seat. He was already dead.” She says Selwyn was not a gangster: “He didn’t deserve to die like that. He was a good man, he never did anything wrong to anyone.

“He was a giving man, he would rather be left with nothing than see someone else suffer.” Selwyn had been in the taxi business for decades. “He started as a gaatjie when he was about 11 years old, everyone knew him,” Theresa says. “I don’t know why he was killed because he wasn’t a gangster. No one could tell us exactly what happened and who shot him, we will have to wait for the police to inform us.”

Selwyn is survived by three sons and a daughter. “It’s really bad because his daughter is busy with her matric this year,” Theresa adds. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are still under investigation.

“Ravensmead police responded to a complaint [yesterday],” he explains. “Upon arrival at the crime scene in Mallet Road, Uitsig, they found the body of a man inside a minibus who sustained gunshot wounds. “The 41-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“A 26-year-old man also sustained injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” Swartbooi adds that the unknown suspects fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested. “The motive for the attack is unknown,” he says.