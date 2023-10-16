Cops and paramedics were called to the scene along Ottery Road shortly before 6pm on Saturday, where they found the white Toyota Quantum squashed between a wall and a tree after the driver crashed his van trying to escape his attackers.

A taxi driver died after allegedly being shot in a retaliation attack by skollie extortionists in Ottery.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says the driver was declared dead after suffering a gunshot to the neck while two other occupants were transported to hospital.

PROBING: Police on the scene of the fatal shooting on Saturday evening in Ottery. Pictures: Leon Knipe

“The incident occurred on the corner of Link and Ottery roads. Grassy Park police responded to the incident but the docket will be transferred to Lansdowne Saps for further investigation as it falls within their boundary,” he said.

“The driver collided with a tree and a wall after the shooting and it is believed that his murder was a retaliation attack by the gangsters from the Ottery flats.”