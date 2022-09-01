Angry taxi drivers blocked three ranks on Wednesday and protested over the alleged bully tactics by the City of Cape Town to “stop them from earning a living”. Between 7am and 11am, taxi drivers closed off terminuses in Philippi, Nyanga and Gugulethu while a bakkie belonging to Golden Arrow Bus services was torched and a number of private vehicles were stoned.

Rubbish and tyres were also set alight in the streets. A 46-year-old driver in Nyanga told the Daily Voice he and the rest of his colleagues took to protesting after their vans were impounded and claimed the amount of fines they have to pay is exorbitant. “All we are doing is trying to make money for our families but every time we get into unnecessary trouble even though we are all registered.

“The petrol price is already high but then they want to come and give us extra costs when we are just trying to work.” When asked about the violence, he said he was sympathetic to anybody who might have been hurt but he understood why some of the drivers resorted to violence. “You must understand that we try to talk and find solutions but nobody listens so we must do what we can to make sure our families do not go hungry.”

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said fines are issued and taxis impounded of drivers operating without valid permits. “It is impossible to ignore transgressions by taxi drivers or owners who are operating without valid permits, as required by national legislation. “Officers are duty-bound to enforce the law equally.”