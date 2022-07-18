Brazen gunmen shot and killed a taxi driver as he was waiting for his tyres to be fixed in Philippi. Witnesses say they heard three gunshots opposite Joburg taxi rank on Govan Mbeki Road on Saturday around 4pm.

The victim was hit in the head and neck and died instantly. When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene, it was business as usual while the police combed the scene. “The victim first went into the food stall and then went to the tyre shop,” said the witness who asked to remain anonymous.

“Then two men approached him and when the first shot went off, I ran inside my shop and quickly closed the door because I didn’t know if the gunmen would also come to me.” He tells the Daily Voice the incident was over in five minutes. “I heard one of them ask if the other one took his cellphone.

“I found out when the police were at the scene that they robbed him of his phone. “This was clearly a hit and not a robbery. Maybe there was something on that phone they didn’t want the police to see.” Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says no one has been arrested for the murder.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Saturday at 4.07pm in Lansdowne Road, Gugulethu, where an adult male was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation,” he says. “According to reports, Gugulethu police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the head and neck. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. A murder case was registered for investigation.