A taxi driver was shot and killed allegedly by a passenger in his van on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses say the shooter was in the taxi on Borcherds Quarry Drive in Nyanga and got out of the vehicle before he brutally gunned down the 54-year-old driver.

A nearby vendor says: “We were at our food stand and we heard several gunshots and then we decided to run to safety.

“There isn’t much safety because we are near the open field.

“The shooting happened while the Law Enforcement officers and the traffic officers were in the vicinity to guard against smash and grabs.

“After the shooting, I went to find out what happened, I was told that there were three passengers in the taxi.

“I was informed that one of the passengers got out of the vehicle and started firing shots at the driver.”

It is believed the driver belongs to Cata as his taxi is marked with their signage but the organisation did not respond to queries.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “Gugulethu Police members attended a crime scene near to Borcherds Quarry Drive today at around 1pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene they found the body of a 54-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body, still seated inside a taxi.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The unknown suspect, who was a passenger in the taxi, fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and is yet to be arrested.

“The motive for the attack is taxi-related.

“Gugulethu police are investigating a case of murder.”

Anyone with information can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

