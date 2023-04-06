Sevent circles mark the place where bullet casings were picked up at the home of slain taxi boss Sizwe Khobocwana. Khobocwana, 55, the chairperson of Route1 Wynberg/Claremont, was gunned down in front of his home in Dorado Road, Kuils River on Tuesday evening.

According to an eyewitness, the Codeta boss returned home in his Ford bakkie when he was approached by two suspects who opened fire on him. Khobocwana continued to drive his bakkie, but crashed through the wall and into part of his house and garage. HIT: The taxi boss attacked in his Ford bakkie. Pictures: Leon Knipe The witness said the two armed men then ran up to Khobocwana and fired shots at him.

When Daily Voice visited the scene on Wednesday, family members were too traumatised to speak. The quiet area along Stellenbosch Arterial was doodstil, but outside the walls, shattered glass and police markings told the tale of what happened the night before. TARGET: Home of Sizwe Khobocwana. Picture: Leon Knipe Khobocwana’s colleagues and friends gathered in their numbers to pay respect to the deceased who they referred to as a good man.

A taxi driver, who spoke on the basis of anonymity out of fear of being targeted, said Khobocwana was someone who always put others’ safety ahead of his own. “He was the boss who would check up on you, if you are safe, if you are doing OK, that’s the type of person he was, he will be missed sorely, that’s all I can say to you.” Khobocwana’s hit comes a year after Codeta secretary and deputy chairperson of the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) Western Cape, Mzoxolo Dibela’s body was found dumped at the beach with gunshot wounds to his head.

Police spokesperson, warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the shooting. TARGET: Home of Sizwe Khobocwana. Picture: Leon Knipe Swartbooi said Mfuleni police attended a complaint. “Members attended to the complaint on Tuesday.

“Upon arrival at the crime scene in Dorado Street at around 7.30pm, they found the body of a 55-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Swartbooi said the motive for the attack is yet to be determined.