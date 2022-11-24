The murder of a Mitchells Plain taxi boss has sent shockwaves through the industry. Garth Hermanus was gunned down in Westridge while he and his wife were on their way to fetch their children on Tuesday.

Witnesses say he was ambushed by a group of black men. Hermanus, who was wearing a red top at the time of the attack, could be seen lying on his side on the road, next to a blue Toyota Corolla. SCENE: Park Avenue, Westridge. Picture supplied A witness says he thought the sound of gunshots were coming from a car.

“I thought it was backfire from a vehicle. I went to check what was going on and saw that it was in fact a shooting,” he explains. “I heard that he was shot by six black men who were driving a VW Golf. “They fled from the scene. The victim was with his wife at the time of the shooting.”

The incident happened in Park Avenue on the last day of the two-day strike by the local taxi industry. A source close to Hermanus insists that the shooting had nothing to do with gangsterism. “This is definitely taxi-related not gang-related, remember he’s a taxi owner of a lot of vans,” he says.

“He was a Mitchell Plain/Delft taxi owner. He was a good man, this is heartbreaking and we are all shocked about this senseless killing, that’s all I can say about him.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says that no one has been arrested for the murder yet. Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, “Kindly be advised the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday 22 November 2022 are under investigation,” he adds.

“Mitchells Plain responded to a complaint and upon arrival in Park Avenue, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. “The 42-year-old man was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The motive for the attack is unknown. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Mitchells Plain Police are investigating a murder.”