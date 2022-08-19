National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane says the Tavern Dialogue was successful even though not a lot of men attended.

Tavern owners gathered at Rands eatery on Thursday to have a talk about gender-based violence with Minister of Police Bheki Cele.

He says the aim of the event was to raise awareness about GBV among the public, and the role tavern owners play in making sure their clients follow the law.

Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Khayelitsha Development Forum Ndithini Thyido advised the owners to take an hour before they serve their customers to educate them about the scourge of GBV.

Cele said men should not let their joy from alcohol bring misery to women: “Let women fly high and grow, allow them to flourish.”