The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has revoked the tavern owner’s liquor licence and has vowed to open a criminal case where at least 21 young people were killed in the early hours of Sunday. Chief executive Dr Nombuyiselo Makala said the board was deeply pained by the incident.

“Necessary steps are being taken to deal with this liquor outlet including the immediate revocation of the liquor licence and laying criminal charges against the licence holder for the blatant contravention of the Eastern Cape Liquor Act that clearly stipulates that no alcohol shall be sold to persons under the age of 18,” Makala said. National Liquor Traders Council convenor Lucky Ntimane said the incident was avoidable, reports IOL. He added that the council holds the owner liable for the events that transpired, noting that the incident happened after closing hours and there were underage children present.

SCENE: 21 died in Enyobeni bar, East London. Picture: Bheki Radebe Meanwhile, the Enyobeni Tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu has sent his condolences to the families of the deceased. It is alleged that the youngsters, some as young as 13, had gathered for a “pens down” party signalling the end of the second school term. At about 4am, teargas was allegedly sprayed into the crowd and youngsters scrambled to get out, leading to a stampede.

Police said 17 bodies were found inside the building. Two more people died at a local clinic, one died en route to hospital and another died in hospital. Nine of the deceased were female and 12 were male.