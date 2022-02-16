A man says his brother’s murderer confessed to them but the police are still dragging their feet in arresting the suspect.

Bonke Ntantiso, 29, was at a shebeen when he was killed in Europe informal settlement, Gugulethu, on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect apparently told his family that he mistook Bonke for someone else he had beef with.

Bonke’s brother Lwazi, 31, tells the Daily Voice: “I was inside the shebeen when the incident happened.

“The sad thing is that I saw that the man was going to shoot my brother when he went up to him.

“He shot him in the back of his head and under his chin. There were three shots that went off.”

Lwazi says he heard the owner of the shebeen tell men to take his brother’s body outside.

NO ACTION: Lwazi Ntantiso, 31. Picture supplied

“It sounded like he was ordering them to take out the trash, but one of the guys was scared because Bonke’s eyes were still open, but eventually he died while he was outside on the ground.”

Lwazi says the suspect called his other brother and told him of what he had just done.

“He confessed that he didn’t know that Bonke was his family and that it was a mistaken identity. When my brother got to the scene, the suspect demonstrated how the murder occurred.

“That man has not yet been arrested, he hasn’t come to us as the family to tell us what he plans to do in terms of paying for the funeral.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says: “The unknown suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown. A murder case has been opened.”

