The man, who was behind the wheel of the car that crashed into Grade 12 pupil Tatum Hendricks of Bonteheuwel, has been formally charged. The 32-year-old suspect was admitted to hospital after he drove into 18-year-old Tatum before hitting a wall in Blue Gum Street on Sunday afternoon.

The matric meisie was on her way to her mom in Melkhout Street when she was struck. Tatum Hendricks died after an alleged drunk driver ploughed into her The impact was so devastating that Tatum landed on the roof of a house. She was declared brain dead hours later and died.

Tatum was attending Spine Road High in Mitchells Plain. She had had her matric ball just two weeks before her death. Her mom Mishka Adams, 45, said she learnt of the accident on Facebook.

“I called someone on the scene and asked for the description and it was confirmed it was Tatum. “She was declared dead in hospital but she was brain dead moments after the accident,” she told the Daily Voice. TRAGEDY: Tatum Hendricks on top of the roof Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the arrest: “This office can confirm that a 32-year-old male was arrested on charges of reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide.

He said the suspect was due to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court yesterday. However, the case didn’t come before the magistrate. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The case was not placed on the court roll [yesterday]. The docket has been returned to the investigating officer for further investigation. “The suspect is likely to appear Wednesday or Thursday.”