CHILD activists are calling for action against a Wellington mom who posted photographs of her toddler son wearing 28 gang tjappies while showing gang signs. The picture posted by mom Shauneze Manelfe sent tongues wagging over the weekend as angry mense vented their frustrations.

The image shows a boy believe to be just three years old showing 28 gang signs, with his hands, while prison tjappies known as gunyas are drawn on his shoulders. The gunyas are commonly used by various prison gangs to communicate a gang member's rank in the gang. The laaitie is also seen clearly having the numbers "2" and "8" written on either arm showing an allegiance to the 28s prison gang.

Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation says while it appears the markings are not permanent they believed a full investigation must be undertaken by the Department of Social Development to ascertain if the child should be removed. Peters says: "This is clear child abuse whether those markings are permanent or not. You cannot as an adult indoctrinate a minor to follow a very dangerous prison gang. “When I saw this post I was absolutely shocked and disgusted that a mother would do such a thing and then still proudly post it on social media. It is sick and very worrying."

Peters says an analysis of the mother's social media profile shows clear gang affiliations and say activists fear for the life of the child. She adds: "If you look at her profile there are two elements which must be noted. “Firstly, an earlier post of the child shows him not with the markings on his body but he is showing the hand signs of the 28s gang. This means he was clearly taught this by adults.

“Secondly, if you look at the posts regarding her boyfriend, you will clearly see he is also portraying himself as a member of the 28s. “An investigation and intervention is urgently needed and we call on DSD to investigate this. “We are also calling on Wellington residents to come forward about where this mother can be located so we can ensure the safety of the child."

Previous post In earlier social media posts made by the mother, she is seen making hand signage known to be used by the Terrible Josters street gang which is a known affiliate of the 28s prison gang. DSD spokesperson, Esther Lewis, says in a case like this an investigation should be undertaken to assess the situation. Lewis explains: “Establishing child abuse, or whether a child is in need of care and protection, can only be done after a child protection investigation is completed.