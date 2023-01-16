Police are continuing to confiscate illegal firearms oppie Kaapse Vlakte. Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) officers were deployed to Delft over the weekend in response to ongoing gang violence, and recovered three firearms and ammunition, marking the latest success.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said cops followed up on information regarding alleged firearms at an address in Ebro Crescent, Delft. “A thorough search was conducted and a .38 Special revolver and one .38 Special calibre round of ammunition were found hidden in the right wheel of the car,” he explained. SEIZED: Guns en ammo. “The suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

Officers also recovered a double-barrelled 12-gauge shotgun and five 12 Bore rounds. A female suspect was arrested. However, it didn’t stop there as further intelligence led the AGU to another vrou being arrested for a 9mm firearm with serial number removed, and eight rounds of ammunition.

Van Wyk added: “The team also successfully arrested two suspects for a Delft murder case in a tracing operation conducted when they went on foot in the precinct.” Charles George from the Delft CPF tells the Daily Voice that they are pleased about the arrest. “We are hoping that this will send a message.

“We are making sure that residents are law-abiding citizens, but we are also cautioning SAPS to assist the community when it comes to crime,” Charles added. He said that the confiscation of firearms is a step in the right direction to make areas safe again. “Once they can get all the things off the street it can reduce crime.”