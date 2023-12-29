Two men accused of murdering a Steenberg teen briefly appeared in the Wynberg magistrates court this week. It has also been revealed that one of the suspects is the boyfriend of 17-year-old Tashneecka Prins.

The meisie was last seen alive on Saturday, 29 October 2023, when she left her grandmother’s house to meet friends. A few hours later her family was called to a scene near the corner of Symphony and Sand Olive Road where the body of an unidentified female was discovered. MURDERED: Tashneecka Prins’ dead body was dumped in the bushes. Picture: Leon Knipe According to family members, the woman was lying face down in the sand and covered with two dirty mats.

Upon closer inspection one of the girl’s relatives identified her clothing, before her body was turned around and they saw it was her. Ouma Anne Gordon begged people to come forward with information about the murder. A week later, two men aged 21 and 28, were arrested for the teen’s murder. While they cannot be identified yet as an ID parade is yet to be conducted, it is believed that one of the men is Tashneecka’s boyfriend.

A family member who asked not to be named out of fear of being victimised, says they learnt that the 21-year-old suspect and Tashneecka had been dating for about two months. The relative says: “She apparently went to him on Saturday and was last seen walking into his house. We also heard that he killed her and left her body under his bed and the same night went to his friend [the co-accused] to ask him for help to dump the body.” State prosecutors told the court that they would present three witnesses and have also obtained video footage.

Family in tears on the scene. Picture: Leon Knipe The 28-year-old suspect who applied for bail also learnt his fate when bail was denied, as none of his relatives wanted to house him. Tashneecka’s family says they felt a sense of relief when they heard that both the accused would remain behind bars until trial. Ouma Anne says: “We know nothing will bring her back but at least justice will be served, especially after the very dark Christmas we had without her.