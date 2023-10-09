The Palestinian businessman who was killed by two gunmen on a superbike has been described as a humanitarian, who had possibly tried to protect himself during the daring hit. Police are now investigating whether Shafiq Naser was armed when the gunmen klapped seven bullets into his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen on Bosmansdam Road in Milnerton just after 8am on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says no arrests have been made yet.

Naser was the owner of Naser Construction and Naser Property. He had returned to South Africa from a trip abroad a day before the incident and was on his way to his office for a meeting when he was gunned down. The shooters’ motorbike, which had no number plate, was filmed by a passer-by as they fled the scene. Naser had allegedly tried to return fire at his attackers, reports Weekend Argus.

Shafiq Naser the owner of Naser Construction, crashed his larney Mercedes Benz G-Wagon into several other vehicles. Picture: Leon Knipe After he was shot, he lost control of his car and collided with two other vehicles. Naser’s friend, Malikah Elgram, posted on social media: “Shafiq was a true angel in disguise, quietly helping countless people without seeking recognition for his good deeds.” It is believed that the Naser family had decamped to SA in order to evade violence associated with their involvement in a criminal activity, a news report by Middle East Media said.