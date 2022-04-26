A Vrygrond feeding scheme whose Jojo tank was stolen is overjoyed after it was returned to them, thanks to your favourite koerantjie.

Mymoena Scholtz, the director of Where Rainbows Meet Training and Development centre, told the Daily Voice on Friday that their 5000-litre green Jojo tank had been jepped during load shedding on 19 April.

On the same day, the tank was returned after a man who bought it from the thieves heard about the story.

GRATEFUL: Mymoena

Mymoena says: “Out of fear for his life, he doesn’t want to reveal who sold it to him. But he said he heard in the community that our tank was missing and felt anxious and came to report to us.

“He said he felt really bad as the organisation does too much for the communities.”

Mymoena said the huge tank sustained their feeding scheme, soup kitchen and the community vegetable garden.

“The tank is a huge asset for the garden because we grow veggies for the soup kitchen in order to feed more than 1000 people a day.

“We are grateful to have our tank back, now we can continue to sustain our community through our feeding projects.

“It’s sad that thieves would steal from us, knowing that we feed their families.”

STOLEN: Scheme’s Jojo tank

The tank was sold for R1000.

Mymoena says the thieves had the nerve to come back to steal their water pump, but failed.

“We thank the Daily Voice for covering the story and bringing light to the organisation.

“Thank you also to the People Aiding Lives Selfishly, for making contact and offering us another tank and 100 rolls for our children.

“To the parents, I ask that you please do not be silent when your children bring in stuff that you know does not belong to them!”

She says they have since secured the tank by wrapping razor wire around it, but are appealing for help to build a garden fence or for someone to sponsor a security guard.

[email protected]