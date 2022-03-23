An alleged vuil cop accused of tampering with a crime scene was released on R1000 bail.

Captain Mzole Crosby Mtabati from George was busted by the Hawks on Saturday following an investigation into a business robbery which resulted in a shootout between cops and skelms at the Puma garage in Thembalethu.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, explains that the 53-year-old captain based at Thembalethu Police Station was busted following the robbery on 31 January and the Hawks found empty cartridges in his office.

“A 53-year-old police officer attached to Thembalethu SAPS has been arrested for tampering with evidence in connection to a business robbery at Puma garage in Thembalethu, George, on 31 January 2022.

“This after a search and seizure operation that was steered by the Hawks’ team in the office of the suspect that led to the discovery of empty cartridges that were removed.

“It is reported that on the day of the business robbery, a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects.”

She says the investigation was undertaken by the Hawks Corruption Investigation team after they determined that the suspect had removed evidence from the scene.

The captain made his appearance at the Thembalethu Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

The matter was postponed to 25 April 2022 for investigation.

Mtabati was released on R1000 bail.

[email protected]