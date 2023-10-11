The Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum (CPF) is calling on residents and local building contractors to give their input about a new police station for Tafelsig. The multi-million rand cop shop, which will service the Hyde Park, Tafelsig East and West communities, was set to be completed in 2020.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, plans were halted. Now, the CPF has been mandated by national SAPS to put together a project steering committee for the development, according to Norman Jantjies, CPF chairperson. “We are having a meeting and we are asking organisations, especially in Tafelsig, as well as contractors, to come hear about the project and the opportunities for them. “We will develop a database; it is not to say everyone will get a job or a contract,” Jantjies said.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on October 17 in the boardroom of the Mitchells Plain SAPS. According to Jantjies, the new station will be a game-changer. OVERDUE: Anwar Alexander from Tafelsig. Picture: Byron Lukas “The current police stations are overloaded. Tafelsig is one of the hotspots for crime, so we hope that when we get the new station, the whole of Mitchells Plain will benefit,” he added.

The station is earmarked to be built on the open field near Andes Street and Oranjekloof Avenue. SAPS hadn’t responded to queries from the Daily Voice by deadline. Anwar Alexander, a community leader from Tafelsig, says a new police station in the area is overdue. “Look how long it takes for the police to pitch up here, it is going to be very good for us. We are looking forward to it being built,” he added.