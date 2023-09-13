After being on the run for nearly a month, a Hanover Park skollie has been caught and sent to the mang for the murder of a 17-year-old meisie. Mustakeem “Kiemie Ghetto” Kader, 26, made his first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for the shooting which led to the death of Talia Morris.

The popular meisie, who was known as ‘The Fashionista of Hanover Park’, was shot on August 4 while walking home through Solent Court. SCENE: ‘The Fashionista of Hanover Park’ was shot in Solent Court. At the time, shocked residents explained that the teen was struck in the hip by a stray bullet. Residents heard her blood curdling screams as she crawled up a flight of stairs trying to escape the gunman.

As residents rushed to her aid they were forced to retreat into their homes as skollies continued to klap skote. It is believed the bullet travelled through her abdomen causing internal damage. She was declared dead hours later as her 66-year-old aunt sat by her side at Heideveld Emergency Centre. A LIFE CUT SHORT: Teenager Talia Morris. According to a Daily Voice source, cops have been searching for the gunman for nearly a month after he apparently went on the run following the shooting.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed: “A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder on 11 September.” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila has confirmed that Kader appeared in court for Talia’s murder. The case has been postponed to September 18. Meanwhile, Talia’s family have been living with the trauma of her death.