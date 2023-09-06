The Cape Town arts industry suffered a huge blow following the death of Cape Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) double bass player Kyle Smith. The talented 25-year-old from Retreat died of appendicitis in hospital at the weekend.

Smith was a soloist in last year’s Classical Music Concert, presented by the CPO and Artscape Theatre, when he performed the Burlesque for Double Bass and Orchestra by Allan Stephenson. He was a student of CPO principal double bass specialist Roxane Steffen, and was completing his post-graduate performance diploma at UCT, where he graduated with a diploma in music performance. He was also selected to play as a member of the German Youth Orchestra.

The much-loved musician began his musical journey when he was six years old at the New Apostolic church, where he first played the recorder and then moved on to the violin, without formal lessons. IN MOURNING: The Cape Philharmonic Orchestra. File photo In 2014, he started playing the double bass at Beau Soleil Music Centre, with Dorothy Holder. After Grade 12, he was accepted to do a certificate programme at Stellenbosch University under the tutelage of Steffen in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, he applied for his diploma in music performance at UCT and graduated in 2022.

He has played for many orchestral ensembles, in which he held principal bass positions, including the Cape Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. CPO chief executive Louis Heyneman said: “Kyle was a talented and gifted musician, always willing to help, always with such a positive attitude. He will be missed as a musician and for his humanity.” Bernhard Gueller, CPO principal guest conductor, added: “Kyle was always one who paid attention to what was required.