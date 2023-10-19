While everyone is currently high on Rugby World Cup fever, this group of meisies gathers every week to practise one of South Africa’s favourite sports. The Kraaifontein Warriors women’s rugby team says they are ready to tackle their opponents as they aim for the green and yellow.

The team is set to tour George from 15 to 17 December, but coach Monray Malgas says they need assistance in the form of boots and funding. The girls practise on the home field of the popular Hands and Heart rugby club in Eikendal. “We have a really good female team that sweats equally as hard as the manne to get on top,” Malgas said.

Assistant coach Christivie “Beast” Kilola says they have a winning team on their hands. “We can see their potential but we need things like rugby boots for them because many come out of poor homes,” he added. “We would also like for them all to wear the same uniform when playing against other teams.

“In December we are going to George to participate in the George Tens tournament, and we hope they will have boots and team jerseys by then.” He says the team also needs R5 000 to register for the tournament, and they are aiming to take along 20 players taking place from 15 to 17 December: “We sincerely hope that a couple of sponsors will come on board to assist us.” CONTACT: Girls in training The team currently has three Western Province players – Ronecia Gordon, 17, Thenay Adams, 14, and Skylah Adams, 13.