Gatvol Manenberg mense desperate to get some relief from the warme weather, staged a takeover of their local pool after it was closed by the City of Cape Town. Parents and kids stormed the facility and jumped over the fence to gain access on Saturday morning, saying they were frustrated of the facility being shut.

According to a Daily Voice source, skollies joined in and threatened security and Law Enforcement officers. A 50-year-old dad, who asked not to be identified for fear of being charged, wanted to ensure his laaities enjoyed a day at the pool. He slammed the municipality for not ensuring it was reg for summer. MAAK TOE: The municipality closed the pool.Pictures: Leon Knippe and Supplied “They closed the place because of rust in the pipes and they also did not secure enough chemicals to treat the water. The place has been closed the whole December and it is not fair on our mense.

“When we arrived the gangsters threatened the security and told him they will make him in his p*** if he tried to stop the children from swimming. Even Law Enforcement arrived and they were told to f*** off,” he wysed. The dad said families had no choice but to break in as many could not afford the taxi fare to the beaches. “It’s [email protected] unfair that the City didn’t fix the pool in time if they knew the whole year that work needed to be done.