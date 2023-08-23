Two of the three suspects in the murder case of Taireece Williams are singing the same tune in a bid to be released from jail. Nathan Jonkers, 18, and Raafiq Salie, 20, appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Their co-accused Amber Coetzee wasn’t present as he previously abandoned a bail application after the court heard he had pending cases. HORRIFIC DEATH: Taireece, 19, was shot, stabbed and stoned. File photo The trio is accused of killing 19-year-old Taireece in April while he was playing football in Piketberg Street, Tafelsig. He was shot, stabbed and thrown with bricks. Now, four months later, Jonkers and Salie have asked the court to release them on bail as they need to look after their sukkeling mothers.

“I don’t know him [Taireece], I only heard about him. I’m asking the court to release me on bail because I’m working and I need to assist my mother who is living in a Wendy [house],” Jonkers pleaded. His mother Francoline also took the stand and told the court that her son could live with her sister in Happy Valley should he get bail. Salie echoed his co-accused and told the court: “I want to help my mother. I want to be outside to change my life, my mommy is struggling a lot.”

But the investigating officer asked that their bail be denied. “According to the statements they will all mention taking part in the murder of Williams. If the court grants them bail it will be failing the community,” he said. A petition with 150 signatures was also received from the Tafelsig community.