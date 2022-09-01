A Tafelsig man said he has been the victim of an alleged skelme TV repairman who left him with a broken model. Gasant Johannes, 47, said he made contact with Samson Gumede last week Friday and the man came to his house to fix the broken HiSense TV but it was only after he left that he made the shocking discovery.

“My TV broke last week, it played sound but there was no picture, and I was talking to a guy at the shop about it so he gave me a number for Samson who said he could come to the house and fix my TV for R450. “Samson was very talkative and was making a lot of jokes and everything seemed alright. “While he was looking at the TV, he said he had the same model in his bakkie and could take parts out of that to fix my one.”

ANGER: Broken TV was replaced with an old model. Picture supplied The father said he allowed the repairman to bring in the other model and after a few minutes, his television was fixed. But when he later tried to switch it on it did not work. “It was only when my son checked it that he said it was a different TV so that means somehow Samson managed to swap the broken one with the one he just fixed.

‘That means this guy now ran away with my money and my fixed TV.” When the Daily Voice contacted Samson he denied any wrongdoing, saying Gasant’s TV was old. “Those TVs can break at any time and I even told that guy that it might not last long after I fixed it.