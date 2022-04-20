Tafelsig residents are kwaad with the City of Cape Town after they were left “swimming in sewage” over the weekend as officials failed to attend to an urgent call for help.

Residents living in Carmen Crescent say despite lodging complaints with the municipality, they received no help as their homes were flooded and their children fell ill due to the stench of the brown pool of poo water that filled the street.

Mom of four, Kashiefa Brown, 33, says the problem started on Friday when a blocked sewer spilled over into the street.

“This problem has been coming on for a while now. The sewer gets blocked and spills over into the street and on Friday the same thing happened,” she says.

“We logged calls with the City and got reference numbers and nobody came out.”

She says as the stink water flowed into their homes, several young children started feeling ill while naar residents had to live with the water for three days.

NAAR: Poo water in Carmen Crescent

“My child had to go to the clinic because they did not come.

“On Monday the community had enough and we went to the depot to get the officials to help us.

“They eventually came to extract the water and they cleaned, but not really.

“We just want them to find a permanent solution to what is causing this and we think it’s because it’s Tafelsig, they don’t care, if this was another area it wouldn’t be like this.”

The City did not respond to any questions on the matter and only said: “The City of Cape Town is looking into the particulars of this matter.”

It was also not made clear when the problem would be solved.

