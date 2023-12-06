Two knife-wielding thieves who robbed a group of cyclists along Table Mountain were nabbed thanks to quick-thinking cops working alongside law enforcement and SANParks rangers. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says on Monday night information was received about a robbery on the Jeep track close to Military Road and on the slopes above Tamboerskloof.

Smith says: “A group of mountain bikers had been held up at knife point and robbed of their valuables. “A description of the assailants was quickly circulated among the various roleplayers within the collaboration efforts of the Table Mountain National Park Safety Forum. A short while later, SAPS arrested a suspect matching the description, while the second suspect had disappeared.” SAPS officers also recovered a backpack belonging to a cyclist.

Saps officers recovered the backpack belonging to the cyclists. Picture supplied Officers from the Tourism Law Enforcement Unit accompanied by members of the SANParks team tracked the accomplice to a dwelling within Erf 81, a site on the slopes of the mountain that has been previously invaded and unlawfully occupied, says Smith. He says: “The suspect was detained and escorted to SAPS where he was positively identified as the known accomplice and was arrested. This success is due to the recently formed collaboration efforts that allowed information to flow quickly and for a coordinated, joint response between all roleplayers. “Special mention must also be extended to ward Councillor Francine Higham, who has remained resolute in bringing the various civilian structures into the collaboration efforts, including that of the neighbourhood watches, hiking and trail enthusiasts and that of community safety groups.”