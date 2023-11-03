The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) is bringing its smooth symphonies to Kraaifontein and Grassy Park, and it’s mahala for all. A performance is scheduled to take place at the Kraaifontein Civic Centre next Sunday and at the Grassy Park Civic Centre on November 19. Both shows will start at 3 pm and entrance is free to the public.

CPO Marketing and Communications executive, Shirley Gueller, says the goal is to reach as many people as possible across the wider Cape Peninsula and beyond. She says: “We will give more concerts next year – last year we performed in Athlone and Langa, for instance, and this year in Welgemoed and these two. “We will have an education initiative in Langa later too.

“We have also been giving concerts with small groups in libraries – Mitchells Plain and the City and will expand this programme next year.” CPO chief executive Louis Heyneman says mense will be able to listen to the talent from within their communities. He adds: “Our aim where possible is to include young artists from the communities. And at the Kraaifontein concert, Brackenfell’s brilliant young Cape Town Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (CPYO) violinist Corban Beukes will perform the Meditation from Thais.

CPO CEO: Louis Heyneman. Picture: Kenneth Klemens “In Grassy Park the outstanding CPYO trumpeter Chad Groepies from Mitchells Plain, who has just returned from an orchestral summer camp in Germany, will perform a movement from Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto. Other works on the programmes include a polonaise by Tchaikovsky, Slavonic Dances by Dvorak, Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean.” The concerts are being hosted in partnership with the City of Cape Town.