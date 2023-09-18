A Manenberg ouma is seeking help with keeping her street clean while she dodges bullets as she sweeps up her neighbours’ dirt. With nothing but an old besem and a handmade dustbin, Cecilia Schoultz, 62, takes to Towerkop Road every day and cleans nearly a kilometre stretch of tarmac.

The retired Cecilia says she started doing it three years ago as a form of therapy because she needed to clear her mind as she sukkels to raise her grandchildren. “I have been living in this street since 1966. My family was relocated here from Belgravia and this is where we had our family home, where I also raised my family,” she explained. “But I fell on hard times and now I am living in a Wendy house with my grandchildren.”

HELP OUMA OUT: Cecilia Schoultz, 62 She says as drugs take over the Cape Flats community, she was faced with the uphill battle of two children addicted to dwelms. “It’s a problem a lot of parents have. We didn’t raise our kids like that but drugs are something else,” Cecilia said. “After I retired from a printing company I stayed at home to look after my grandchildren, but with their parents on drugs it’s very hard.

“To clear my mind and frustration with the dirty street, I just took a normal house broom and there I go every day. It helps me to keep fit and clear my mind from stress. “It is also about trying to show the youngsters to care about their community. She added: “Back in the day we had pride no matter where we found ourselves, and I want to show them that if I can keep the place clean so can they.”

Without gloves or any protective gear the ouma can be seen getting down and dirty each day, and now says she is in need of tools. ADMIRABLE: Cecilia cleaning ouma “I would really appreciate some equipment or tools or bags to collect the dirt. Just to make it a bit easier. “I don’t ask for money but raising children on grants is not easy. I just hope that my grandchildren learn something from me.