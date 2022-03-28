A Belhar couple say they have been left stranded after a buying car in Parow that is now standing in the workshop.

Kaashiefah Ederies and her husband Zain, purchased their 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan from BNA Motors but after driving the SUV for only a month, the clutch broke and they were told to pay over R20 000 for the repairs.

“On February 26, my husband and I were going to the mall around the corner from our home when the car started giving problems, so we had to turn around and go home,” says Kaashiefah.

“There was just no power in the car, a mechanic came and said the clutch was broken. I immediately made contact with the dealership and at first they did not reply to me but I kept on till I got a response.

‘NOT LIABLE’: BNA Motors dealership in Parow. File photo

“The car would also not start because you must put the clutch in to start.

“Eventually, the owner of the dealership called to say they will come and fetch it and they only did so around March 12.”

Zain says on March 22, they got a call from a workshop, Speedo Tech, stating they have to pay R19 000 for a new clutch.

“I was shocked because the car was still under warranty and there is no way we could have damaged the car after only a month,” he says.

“When I argued, they said the insurance company will only pay R5 000 and I must pay R14 000, while I must also give the R2 500 for the labour of stripping the motor.”

BUYERS: Zain and Kaashiefah Ederies are upset. Picture supplied

Rudy Maduna, the owner of Speedo Tech, says his company was simply “following protocol”.

“I spoke with the customer and informed him of the possible costs involved in fixing the vehicle, while the work needs to be done to determine if it’s the fault of the customer or a vehicle fault.

“If it is the vehicle, then the warranty company will cover it, while the customer will only be liable if it is their fault.”

Andy Cornelius, the owner of BNA Motors, claims his dealership only helped finance the purchase and is therefore not liable for repairs.

“The customer saw the car (at another company) and we simply purchased it on their behalf while it is being financed by Planet 42.

“The car is not part of our dealership and prior to purchase, it passed all roadworthy and mechanical tests.”

PROBLEMATIC: Zain bought the VW Tiguan in January. Picture supplied

But, Kaashiefah says these are lies. She says BNA never had the car and sourced the car from another dealership.

“We had dealings with BNA, not other dealerships. We bought the car from BNA, so they are liable.”

[email protected]