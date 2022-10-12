Police are on the hunt for suspects linked to yet another mass shooting incident in Khayelitsha that left three people dead and two others wounded on Monday night. It is believed that the unknown suspects entered a residence in Harare, Siphendule Crescent, at around 8pm and opened fire on the occupants, reports Weekend Argus.

Police spokesperson colonel Andrè Traut said the suspects fled the scene empty handed following the incident. “Saps detectives are probing the circumstances that left three men aged 24, 30 and 32 fatally wounded and two others, both aged 30 with critical gunshot wounds [on Monday] night in Harare. “The two wounded victims were admitted to a medical facility for treatment. The motive for the murders and attempted murders is yet to be determined.”

OFFICIAL LINE: Saps’ Andrè Traut A 72-hour activation plan had been initiated following the incident. Two weeks ago, five people between the ages of 21 and 38 were shot and wounded at approximately 7:30pm in Site B, Khayelitsha. Western Cape Community Policing Forum chairperson Fransina Lukas has appealed to the community to come forward with information that might aid police in their investigation.

“It is very shocking that these mass shootings are continuing to happen in our community. Police must work very hard to make sure that these people account for what they are doing. “We also need to work more closely with police as community to give out information to prevent it from happening again,” she said. Weekend Argus previously reported that since March, as many as 26 people have died from mass shootings in Khayelitsha.