Cops have arrested a man for the murder of the missing matriculant who was found murdered in Hermanus in January.

Sisipho Mayile, 21, was last seen by her family on 14 January when she and her friends went to a shebeen.

Her body was found on the day her matric results came out, on January 25.

Her uncle Eric Tenge said Sisipho was seen with an older man at the shebeen.

“The older man said when he left Sisipho, he heard two gunshots and then he ran into a yard. When he checked the street, he saw her walking away.”

Police took someone in for questioning and angry residents banished him from the area and burned his house down.

SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed a new suspect has been arrested: “A suspect was arrested on Thursday night and he appeared before the magistrate court on Monday and his matter was postponed until April 19 for a formal bail application.

“The suspect was remanded in custody and bail will be opposed.”

The DA Constituency head of the Overstrand municipality, Masizole Mnqasela, told the Daily Voice he welcomes the arrest.

“I recently led three marches in Hermanus to demand justice for Sisipho, as her family and community were in pain.

“We are indeed grateful for this breakthrough and that progress is being made in this ongoing investigation.

“However, we will make sure that justice is served for Sisipho Mayile.

“We call on the community to continue to cooperate with the police to provide compelling information in ensuring there is a successful conviction because we want to set an example.

“No one deserved to die like this.”

