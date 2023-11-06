An alleged skollie accused of killing 15-year-old Zarah Jackson from Hanover Park has been released by the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Ebrahiem Ettala was granted R1 500 bail after the Magistrate found he would not run away from the murder trial, while his co-accused, Tyrique Pretorius, opted to stay inside the mang.

The duo were busted after the Grade 9 learner from Crystal High School was struck in the neck during a shooting while walking to a shop with her friend in Rywood Walk last month. At the time her heartbroken mother, Magdalene, said: “She was shot in the neck and we rushed her to Heideveld Emergency Centre, but she was weak the whole way there. She was taken in and not long after, we heard she did not make it.” Police arrested the duo and according to a source, they are both members of the Ghetto Kids gang.

Defence lawyer, Labiek Samuels, says his clients were charged with murder and attempted murder. Samuels says: “Tyrique opted to abandon his bail application due to threats and Ebrahiem was granted R1 500 bail. The court found that there was no evidence to suggest that he would abscond from his trial and has no previous cases. As part of his bail conditions, he was sent to live at an alternative address and banned from being in Hanover Park.” Meanwhile, Hanover Park residents will return to Athlone Magistrate’s Court this week for the bail hearing of Riaan Matthews, Keanan America and Chandler Harper.