Bailey, 53, was the spokesperson for the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association, a training officer for the Cata Regional Taxi Council, and a chairperson of the Wynberg Taxi Association. She was shot dead on May 2 during a meeting in Wynberg.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of well-known taxi industry influencer Charmaine Bailey.

At the time, police said the motive behind the shooting was unclear.

Two weeks after her murder, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) made a shocking allegation that its own members were behind the murder of Bailey, and that they have since expelled the members, who are suspected of killing two more taxi drivers.

Spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said Cata informed police and other relevant authorities about the expulsion and its members’ suspicions.