Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of well-known taxi industry influencer Charmaine Bailey.
Bailey, 53, was the spokesperson for the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association, a training officer for the Cata Regional Taxi Council, and a chairperson of the Wynberg Taxi Association. She was shot dead on May 2 during a meeting in Wynberg.
At the time, police said the motive behind the shooting was unclear.
Two weeks after her murder, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) made a shocking allegation that its own members were behind the murder of Bailey, and that they have since expelled the members, who are suspected of killing two more taxi drivers.
Spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said Cata informed police and other relevant authorities about the expulsion and its members’ suspicions.
Now, six weeks later, cops have finally arrested a suspect, who was expected to appear in court on Monday.
According to SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa, the suspect was busted in Hout Bay on Saturday.
“A 32-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 3 July, in connection with murder of Charmaine Bailey in May,” Potelwa explained.
“Fifty-three-year-old Bailey, who was in the taxi industry, was shot and killed in Wynberg.
“The suspect was apprehended on Saturday in Hout Bay during a police tracing operation,” she added.
“The suspect has been charged with murder.”