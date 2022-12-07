A Hanover Park skollie is set to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after handing himself over to police and confessing to killing an ou uncle during a home invasion. More than two weeks after the vicious attack which saw the elderly Thomas Block die at the back of a bakkie while being rushed to hospital, the man known as “Tand” approached residents for help to hand himself over.

At the time of his death, close friends made desperate pleas in the hopes of finding the family of “Uncle Tommy”. Friend Shameema Adams said Uncle Tommy lived alone in his home in Rywood Walk which he leased a portion of to a Somali shop owner. The oom was killed just a week after his 59th birthday. CLOSE FRIEND: Shameema Adams liked Uncle Tommy “He was a peaceful old man who didn’t have any women or children. He lived alone here for many years,” Shameema explained.

More on this Uncle savagely killed: Friends devastated, appeal to any family to come forward

“He was in the yard smoking when they jumped over the back. It is not the first time they break in and try to steal. “He confronted them and they stabbed him three times in the head, three times in the back, in the face and even his ear was almost sliced off. ATTACK: In Tommy’s yaardt “When I came in he was sitting and took his pants off and we loaded him on the bakkie trying to rush him to hospital but he didn’t make it and was already rukking,” she added.

Neighbour Jamiela Roberts said that after a long search, they were unable to find his family and he was laid to rest last week by the Hanover Park community. “We looked but we never found any of his family so we went ahead with his burial,” Jamiela added. “We hosted a beautiful service here on the pitch and laid him to rest at Klip Road Cemetery.