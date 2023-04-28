Residents of Rocklands got a lekker surprise on Wednesday when “Shoprite on wheels” stopped at the spot where their beloved winkel burnt down in December and offered them a relief by selling over 1000 products for R10 or less. Shoprite explained that the mobile truck store enabled residents to buy basic necessities.

In recent months, residents, who were left stukkend after watching the shopping complex which housed small businesses and Shoprite for well over 30 years go up in flames and be stolen stuk for stuk, said they were once again reminded why the shop meant so much to them and even clapped hands and cheered as the old Shoprite manager came to visit at the truck. “Hier is ons se manager…” mense exclaimed as they waved at him. Faldielah Toyer, one of the shoppers, said she enjoyed shopping at Shoprite again.

HAPPY WITH THE LEKKER BARGAINS: Faldielah Toyer “We got some bargains here, like the small bottles of fish oil, pads, chicken livers, milk, bread, a lot of other stuff we got for R10. “We are grateful that Shoprite came out to us.” Pensioner Hassan Dalvie also couldn't stop smiling after walking away with three bags of groceries.

PLEASED: Hassan Dalvie “We are very happy, especially with money being so scarce for us pensioners. Since Shoprite burnt we had to borrow money to travel to other Shoprites because they the only shop that caters for us. NEED: Shoprite mobile truck stocked the basic goodies “At the huiswinkels you can pay up to R20 for a bread, do you know how much that is for a pensioners? “We will be very happy if Shoprite comes back here.