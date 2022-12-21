For children from Jim se Bos informal settlement, Christmas is coming around twice this year. More than 500 kids in Schaapkraal were surprised with a Secret Santa date on Sunday.

The children were treated with lunch, luxuries and gifts from a secret organisation. The event was held at the Orena Worship Centre in Jim Se Bos. Jonathan ‘H’ from the unnamed organisation told the Daily Voice that they carry out the initiative every year treating children from informal settlements with a Secret Santa. WHAT A SPREAD: The kids’ mooi gift pakkies. “We don’t want credit for what we are doing so we do it secretly with help from the surrounding community, activists, and businesses,” he adds.

“This year Schaapkraal Community Forum and businesses, a local butchery and also law enforcement and SAPS pitched in.” Mr H says they set up six tables with balloons, party packs, hot dogs, and wrapped gifts. They also had a Father Christmas at the event. “It was so heartwarming to see those children’s eyes brighten up, just for a balloon, and they didn’t even get their gift yet, so when they got their gifts, it was like an overwhelming feeling.

“I was in tears from the word go,” he explains. Mr H says every year the experience serves to remind him to always remain humble. “When you see such things, the amount of effort and love from both the givers and receivers, you begin to realise how small ‘luxury problems’ like a flat tyre is.”

Pastor Paul Stanford says they were over the moon when the organisation approached them. “We don’t get many visitors in the area, so it makes your heart full when things this good happen.” “The youngest of the lot were only little babies,” the kerk broer explains.