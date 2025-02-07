WESTERN Cape government departments have raised the alarm at a shocking surge in teen pregnancies. The Department of Health and Wellness (DHW) reveals that 10 277 young women gave birth last year, including one case of an 11-year-old mom, while the Department of Education says that while those figures don’t match school dropout numbers, it is a worrying.

The statistics were released this week to the Cape Argus, where the Department of Health and Wellness said that over the past three financial years, adolescent deliveries have risen by 26.66%, highlighting the ongoing challenges in addressing teenage pregnancies despite existing interventions. They said data showcases that delivery for women/ children between the ages of 11 and 19-years-old had reached 8114 between the period of 2022/2023, 9938 for 2023/2024, 10277 for 2024/2025. Nadia Ferreira, Communications Officer for the Western Cape Government Health and Wellness said via a table that the City of Cape Town had the highest number for pregnancies for the year 2024/2025 with 5967, followed by Cape Winelands with 1711.

Ferreira said adolescent pregnancy remained a significant public health and social concern, with lasting effects on young mothers, their families, and their communities and that support was paramount. She says: “Young mothers often face challenges such as disruptions to their education, limited economic opportunities, and increased health risks for both themselves and their babies. “Ensuring that adolescents have the knowledge, support, and healthcare they need is essential in giving them the best possible start in life.