Entertainer, entrepreneur and community worker Ryan Swano is going back to school with his mid-year uniform drive where he calls upon mense to work together with non-profit organisations in their communities to assist underprivileged children with school attire. “There are a few kids whose parents or grandparents regularly ask me for help.

“I then collect for those children and often there is a surplus which I distribute to community workers or organisations because they have a list of children who need these items,” says Ryan. “The reason for the mid-year drive is because there are children in need, different school wear drives operate in January but that does not mean the clothes will last the whole year, some children outgrow the items.” DONATIONS: Ryan’s initiative relies on new and second hand items that are in good condition Ryan, from Elsies River, who has been operating his mid-year school drive for three years, says he collects school items from friends, family and members of the community as well as through his Facebook posts.

“This is something I want other people to replicate and see the need in their own communities. “If you see children walking with hardly any clothes on, do something and start something in your own area. If there are enough people who are helping with just a few people in their own areas, then the impact will be huge.” “Some of the items are new things, others are second hand that is still in good condition.