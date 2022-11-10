The lawyer representing the sons of Pagad G-Force leader Moulana Moegsien Barendse in a triple murder case says the residents at the informal settlement where the victims were killed want them to be released on bail. Advocate Junaid Jumat stated as much at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court as he presented his closing arguments in the long-running bail application of brothers Ebrahim and Yusuf Barendse and Ishamaeel Amardien.

The trio were arrested in September for the murders of Ricardo de Jager, 46, and his employees Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs. The murders took place in March at the Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield. Southfield triple murder. File photo Jumat said: “The investigating officer stated in the affidavit that applicants two and three should remain in custody as there is a fear of public safety.

“[However] we have a petition signed by residents of Victoria Lodge, who were protesting outside court today. “They are in support of the applicants’ release and the courtroom is full of people who want them to get bail. Normally people would be protesting against bail being granted.” Outside court, a handful of mense held up placards in support of the release of the trio and Moegsien, who has been charged with intimidation and obstruction of justice.