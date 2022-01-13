Following the death of a homeless man shot by a Law Enforcement officer, pro-poor civil movement Ndifuna Ukwazi says they will get behind the Chester Street vagrant community to seek justice for Dumisani Joxo.

Officer Luvolethu Kati, 22, is accused of shooting Joxo, 38, in the face in Rondebosch on Sunday after responding to a resident’s complaint that bergies were cooking a meal outside in the street.

The officer shot Joxo after he kicked over a pot of porridge and Joxo allegedly attacked him with a spoon.

Ndifuna Ukwazi provides legal, research and organising support to communities in struggles for urban land justice, affordable housing and tenure security.

The NPO, which is backing the vagrants, will assist the bergies who are demanding that the City hold Kati accountable by immediately suspending him and doing a thorough investigation into the incident.

They also want the City to conduct an investigation into the Law Enforcement Unit in relation to its legislative powers, the training of its officers, and the existence of an oversight mechanism.

Lastly they want the City to pay for Dumisani’s memorial and burial and ensure his body is transported to his family in the Eastern Cape.

Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Daniellé Louw says: “The City is guilty of using excessive force to address a by-law offence.

“To use a loaded fire-arm to threaten someone to extinguish a small fire used for cooking, is a disproportionate and irresponsible response.”

