Political parties have thrown their support behind a planned move by the Department of Social Development to ask the Cabinet to extend the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant by another two years. While they were wary of the grant being used for electioneering when it is extended after March 2024, some said it should be used as the foundation for the introduction of a Basic Income Grant (BIG), and they also called for growth in the economy and job creation.

This comes after Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu indicated in replies to parliamentary questions from IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe that her department would make a submission to the Cabinet to extend the grant for two years, reports IOL. Van der Merwe asked about the details of the alternatives that would be put in place to ensure that the state would not create a large-scale hunger crisis when the SRD grant was terminated. In her response, Zulu said her department has completed and consulted on the draft policy on Basic Income Support as a pathway to address the long-term income needs of vulnerable, working age individuals.