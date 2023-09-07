Bullying is a scourge in our society these days but many times people don’t see the after-effects this has on the young victims. Isabella Hansen from Lotus River was bullied from the age of eight at her previous school.

She is now 12 years old and because of the bullying, she suffers from severe anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She is also forced to homeschool. Her mom Colleen says: “The psychiatrist has recommended that she not attend a mainstream school due to her fear for large groups or many children. “It’s an everyday battle with my daughter, to make sure I build her up for the real world.

“We’re struggling with the online school bills but we are doing everything in our power to make it happen. “We have done the cake sale, selling food, and now we are trying our best to host a fundraiser just so we can cover these online school programmes.” A fundraising event in the form of a disco will take place at Spra Hall, 18 Ritters Road, Belthorne Estate on Saturday, and will start at 7pm.

There’ll be several guest stars such as yours truly, as well as TikTok creators. Please try to support this worthy cause. Tickets cost R80 and can be booked via WhatsApp on 068 584 0859.