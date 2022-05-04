Police are looking for four men who robbed the Checkers store at the Melkhout Centre in Hout Bay on Monday night. According to witnesses, the four men entered the store and demanded the staff get down on the ground while they raided the cash kiosk of money, cigarettes and cellphones.

“We were all working like normal when these guys came running through the front door and started shouting for people to get down,” said an employee. “They ran behind the kiosk and started taking money from the till and stuff from the shelves before they ran away again. “I heard afterwards only one of them had a gun but at that time we just assumed they all had guns and we just listened when they told us to get down.”

The employee said they did not see what vehicle the robbers used to flee the scene. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the robbery took place. “Four male suspects robbed the cash office of a retailer in Hout Bay while no injuries were reported,” he said.

“One firearm was used to rob the shop and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. “The investigation continues while no suspects have been arrested.” Meanwhile, employees at the Shoprite in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain say the store was robbed for the third time in two months on Friday as thieves broke in overnight via the roof to steal entjies.