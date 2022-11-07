The man who allegedly masterminded the robbery and murder of a Pinelands man whose corpse was found in a suitcase may consider a plea deal. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as Riefaat Loofer, Glenville Jansen and Franklin van Niekerk appeared.

Nearly two years after the horrific discovery at Hazendal train station in Athlone, it was revealed that the trio who allegedly killed Prevan Pillay, 29, have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, murder and defeating the ends of justice. Pillay was last seen on December 23, 2020 leaving his home in Pinelands in his white Toyota bakkie. The bumper of the vehicle was later found in Sunbird Park, but the bakkie was never recovered.

A week later, cops were called to the train station in Athlone where a mutilated body was found. Staff said they saw a man setting a large suitcase alight and rushed over to put out the fire while the ou ran away. That is when they discovered that the suitcase contained a dismembered body, missing the head and one arm.