Three skelms accused of robbing and mutilating the body of a Pinelands man before stuffing him in a suitcase are set to go on trial early next year. Nearly two years after the horrific discovery at Hazendal train station in Athlone it was revealed that the trio who allegedly killed Previn Pillay will face multiple charges in the Western Cape High Court.

On Friday, Riefaat Loofer, Glenville Jansen and Franklin van Niekerk returned to court for their second pre-trial hearing after Van Niekerk failed to pitch at his last court date. ACCUSED: Riefaat Loofer According to the indictment, the trio are facing conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, murder and defeating the ends of justice. Pillay, 29, was last seen on 23 December 2020 leaving his home in Pinelands in a white Toyota Hilux bakkie.

The bumper of the vehicle was later found in Sunbird Park, but the bakkie was never recovered. A week later, cops were called to Hazendal train station where a mutilated body was found in a suitcase. CO-ACCUSED: Jansen, 53 Staff at the station said they saw a man dragging a large travel suitcase to the subway.

They saw the suspect set the bag alight, and rushed over to put out the fire as he fled. They discovered that the suitcase contained a dismembered body without the head and an arm. DNA tests revealed it was Previn’s body. Police say his head has not been found.

During the investigation, officers from the provincial organised crime unit first busted Van Niekerk, 52, at his home in Elsies River in February last year. INJURED: Van Niekerk, 52 Two months later, they returned and caught Jansen, 53. The duo appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court and were remanded in custody.

Cops went on a manhunt for Loofer, who was found earlier this year hiding under a bridge in Woodstock among a group of homeless people. During court proceedings on Friday, Van Niekerk, who is out on bail, was seen with a broken leg and walking on crutches after allegedly falling off the roof of his home. State prosecutor Emily van Wyk confirmed they received the medical certificate and the warrant of arrest was cancelled.