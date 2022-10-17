A bodyguard of MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, tried to kill himself at the funeral of a slain LEAP officer on Saturday. Alessandro Heynes, 23, was shot dead by robbers earlier this month after he dropped off his friend in Salberau.

The Epping Forest resident was in a coma for a few hours before he was declared dead in hospital. ONE OF THEIR OWN: LEAP officer Alessandro Heynes, 23 His funeral service was held on Saturday at the Uniting Reform Church (VGK) in Elsies River, where mourners heard a gunshot. Mense were shocked when they learnt it was an officer who tried to shoot himself in the head. A leaked police report states that the man was found at the back of the church garage, where “he shot himself in the mouth and the bullet exited on the left side of his cheek”.

Forensics team at the church after the bodyguard shot himself. Picture: Leon Knipe Allen confirms that the 44-year-old officer, whose name is known to the Daily Voice, is in his protection service. “I can confirm that the shooting incident that occurred at the United Reformed Church in Halt Road, Elsies River [Saturday], involved my protector. “I am deeply shocked and hurt by what transpired. I’d like to wish the officer a speedy recovery,” he explains.

I hope we will be able to get to the bottom of why this occurred soonest.” Police spokesperson Lieutenant-colonel Robert Netshiunda adds: “Police are investigating an incident in which a member of the VIP protection unit is alleged to have shot himself outside the United Reformed Church in Elsies River.” FITTING TRIBUTE: Mense paid their respects to slain cop Alessandro Heynes Speaking to the Daily Voice on Sunday, Alessandro’s grieving mom Miranda, 55, says she was kept in the dark about the suicide attempt.

“I was wondering why people were barring me from going to the toilet. I needed to go and they were stopping me without any reason,” she says. “I later found out about the incident when I was at home and then I was really shocked. “I thought maybe he knew my son and that is why he decided to do that during his funeral.

GRIEVING: Ma Miranda Heynes the service for her son was beautiful. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “It is quite shocking that someone would do that during a funeral, like he couldn’t wait until he was elsewhere.” Miranda says the service for her son was beautiful. “I was able to give my son a nice burial, there were a lot of people, the church was packed and even outside.

“I am glad I didn’t know about the shooting. “My son’s funeral was blessed. [Yesterday] we went to his grave and laid a flower arrangement made by his friends.” OFFICER DOWN: Ambulance for ‘suicide attempt’ church. Picture: Facebook The mom adds that others only had good things to say about her beloved son.