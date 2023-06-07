Employees of a nightclub were shocked after a man apparently shot and killed himself following an altercation with his girlfriend. The shooting happened outside Club Coco along Loop Street on Sunday.

An employee, who asked not to be named, said: “When he came to the establishment he had a gun. He told us about it and we asked him to take the magazine out and all the ammunition he had, then we kept it in the safe.” Later, he heard that the 24-year-old man was fighting to get his gun back. “At the time he had just had a heated argument with his girlfriend and I wasn’t aware. I called him to the side and told him to stop fighting and just go home and have an argument when he is sober enough.

“We ended up giving him the gun and no ammunition because we were scared of what he might do. He went outside again with the bouncer and his girlfriend.” The employee said he was outside when he heard a bang: “I was explaining to the CCID officer what the fight was about. I was facing away from the 24-year-old, his girlfriend and the bouncer. I thought things were fine at the time. “I heard a loud gunshot, and when I looked back, I saw him falling to the ground.”